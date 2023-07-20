It’s a gorgeous start to our Thursday morning with plenty of sunshine, patchy fog, and temps in the 50s/60s. Humidity levels are comfortable too, so it’s all around one of the nicest mornings of the week by far.

Our afternoon will showcase more sunshine, highs in the middle 80s, and a slight uptick in humidity. There’s also the outside chance for a stray mountain sprinkle. Otherwise, the better chances for widespread showers/downpours and storms will arrive first thing Friday morning.

Flood watches will take effect beginning around lunchtime Friday and will expire early Saturday morning. The flood alerts are being issued as a late week system gets set to deliver a slight risk for flash flooding.

Friday morning through the evening will be quite active with scattered downpours and isolated strong/severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, lots of lightning, and small hail. If you have outdoor plans for the end of the week, make sure you follow future forecast updates closely.