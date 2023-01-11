High pressure builds back into the North Country and Upper Valley for a brief period of time today. Thursday into Friday, a wintry mix to rain scenario becomes likely so be sure to soak in all the sunshine and dry weather you can today.

Temperatures are in the single digits and teens this morning with a few locations in the Adirondacks slipping below zero. The colder start to the day is being accompanied by light north winds, dry weather, and partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Our afternoon will feature highs rebounding into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees with increasing clouds by the late afternoon. Northeast to north winds will average 5-10 mph. Eventually those northerly breezes will guide in a few late night snow showers or flurries across the North Country.

Thursday, a more aggressive system heads our way with a wintry mix breaking out by lunchtime followed by a transition to rain overnight through Friday morning as temperatures warm. We’ll begin Thursday in the mid 20s with a rise into the upper 30s by the afternoon. There will be a slight dip in temperatures after sunset, but warmer air will leak in overnight resulting in a soggy sleeping forecast.

Before the transition to rain, we may add up anywhere between 2-4″+ of snow in the mid to high slopes with a dusting to 2″ in the lower elevations. Once the transition to rain occurs overnight, the rain will be heavy at times. Rainfall totals will average 1/2″ to 1″+ through Friday afternoon.