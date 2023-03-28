Temperatures have softly landed in the 20s to low 30s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and a few leftover flurries. Otherwise, roads are in good shape for your morning drive into school and work.

The afternoon will offer up decreasing clouds, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s, and a north breeze of 5-15 mph. The biggest breaks of sunshine will wrap into the forecast by the end of the day.

Wednesday will offer up a dry, sunny, and pleasant first half of the day with highs near 50 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a robust cold front will arrive with heavy rain changing to intense snow squalls as it moves from west to east across NY, VT, and NH.

Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″ in much of eastern and southern Vermont with 2-4″ possible in the southern Greens, Whites, and Adirondacks. Along with the snow covered roads, we’ll likely experience strong/gusty winds, whiteout conditions, and a flash freeze potential by Thursday morning with temps crashing into the teens to low 20s.