Tonight: Increasing clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching in the low 40’s.

Sunday night: low pressure system moves though the northeast with snow then rain across our region. no accumulation is expected for lower elevations with the upper elevation receiving around 2 to 4 inches of snow from this system.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver