Good Friday morning friends! It’s a much, much milder forecast this morning with temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the mid 30s. You’ll still want to bundle up with some warm winter gear before heading out the door but at least it’s a dry start so the drive into school and work should be easy.

This afternoon, clouds will thicken up and a few rain showers will break out after lunchtime. The rain is in association with a stationary front that nudges in for our end of the week and weekend forecasts. The early afternoon showers will evolve into a steadier rain through the evening drive home. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 40s. Overnight, showers wind down late with mostly cloudy skies, patchy fog, and lows in the 30s.

The weekend looks unsettled all around. Temps will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s both days with isolated rain showers Saturday. More widely scattered showers arrive later Sunday into Monday during what will be mostly rain events. However, we will need to monitor the risk for a wintry mix in mountains and some hefty snow in the summits.

This unsettled stretch of weather with no breaks of sunshine will continue right into next week with rainfall totals through Sunday afternoon averaging a quarter of an inch to half an inch. Stay dry and keep cozy friends!