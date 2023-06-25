After a smoky and hazy Sunday with a few scattered showers, the wind shifts in direction overnight causing smoke to leave our area throughout the morning. But the rain chances return tomorrow with widespread rain expected in the afternoon with a quarter to half an inch of rain. This week we will see a similar pattern throughout the week with scattered showers in the afternoons and ending overnight. And with high dew points and seasonally average temperatures.

Have a good night! -Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver