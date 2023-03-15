The totals are in and ‘boy oh boy’ a lot of folks are breaking a sweat shoveling! Take a look below!

And now we’re on to our next system!

We have a bit sunshine coming our way to start Thursday, but clouds and snow flurries fill in after lunchtime especially for northern zones. Not much more than a dusting is expected as this warm front rolls through.

The rain chances hold off until Friday Morning, with scattered showers and a few steadier downpours passing through the area especially Friday Afternoon.

There may be a few rivers and streams running high and fast, but with rainfall totals generally less than a quarter of an inch, flooding isn’t expected to be an issue!

Have a wonderful night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley