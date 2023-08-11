After a beautiful Friday we are expecting rain on Saturday. But overnight we are going to have temperatures in the mid to high 50’s with patchy fog. Saturday morning we will have increasing clouds as get along with the day. In the afternoon we will have numerous showers with scattered thunderstorms as well. After the showers we will have isolated showers overnight into Sunday. the isolated showers will continue on Sunday as we finally start to clear up on Sunday night. Monday will be a much drier day with partly cloudy skies. Sadly it will not last as Tuesday brings widespread rain.

Have a great weekend!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver