After a quiet weekend rain is in store for us heading into the overnight hours.

Monday expect most of the rain to be in the morning for most of our region however throughout the day there is still a chance of an isolated shower for your location. Temperatures throughout the day will peak near the high 60’s.

The rainy conditions will continue until Tuesday morning as we start to clear up into the evening and into overnight.

After the front moves out, Wednesday through Sunday has mostly sunny conditions with temperatures reaching into the mid 70’s as we get into the weekend.

Have a great week!