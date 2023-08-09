Good Wednesday morning, friends! We’re waking up to partly cloudy skies, breezy west winds, and a few leftover drip-drops in southern Vermont. Otherwise, temperatures are comfortably in the upper 50s to mid 60s to kick off our midweek forecast.

This afternoon, temps will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s with an abundance of sunshine and brisk west-northwest winds of 15-25 mph. Those blustery conditions may be able to kick up a stray shower in the North Country late today but most will remain dry. Overnight, skies clear up and winds settle down as lows dip into the 60s.

Thursday, a new system will approach by morning with increasing clouds and gloomier skies. The main bout of rain and storms will hold off until the afternoon so make sure you have the rain jacket and/or umbrella ready for the second half of Thursday.

The unsettled weather continues overnight but begins to exit by Friday morning with rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 1″.