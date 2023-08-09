It’s a quiet Wednesday night, with only a spot sprinkle on radar over the North County as of 7:30 PM, but 24 hours from now the rain will be filling in, here is what to expect:

We start Thursday on a dry note, but by afternoon showers and heavier downpours are rolling in. Despite the showers and storms featuring heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning, the threat for severe weather is low.

Future Tracker for 7 AM Thursday

Future Tracker for 6 PM Thursday

As we move past sunset, the rain becomes a bit more widespread on radar briefly before our system pulls away after midnight. Rainfall totals range between 0.5-1.0″

Spot showers and extra clouds linger overhead Friday morning, then were drying out through the afternoon and into the start of the weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley