We have another round of rain/snow showers to contend with for our Friday followed by a few flurries Saturday. The weather pattern really starts to turn the corner by Sunday with the return of more January-like weather.

An area of low pressure is scooting across southern New England today. It’s already starting to deliver isolated rain/snow showers this morning especially in southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Roadways are damp and foggy for most, but once you travel up in elevation there may be some slippery or even snow-covered stretches. Drive safe!

Our afternoon will consist of rain/snow showers exiting to the east-southeast with mostly cloudy skies and light southerly breezes. Temperatures will manage the upper 30s to low 40s.

The weekend forecast will feature gradually improving conditions all as a cold front slices through Saturday with continued clouds and a few flurries; snowfall totals between today and Saturday will average a dusting to 3″ in the mid to high slopes. Temps will hover in the mid 30s to kick off the weekend. Sunday, temps level off near 30 degrees with brilliant sunshine on the way thanks in part to the arrival of a big ridge of high pressure.