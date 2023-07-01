Tonight we are seeing the heavy rain move though our area overnight and throughout Sunday morning. there is an excessive rainfall slight risk for most of Vermont and parts of New York and New Hampshire.

Be mindful of flood warnings that will arise from the rain on Sunday. For Monday, expect numerous showers throughout the day, especially in Southern Vermont. Tuesday, we are seeing rain chances still around with scattered showers lingering throughout the day. Temperatures start to increase Wednesday and Thursday as we see temperatures in the upper 80’s. With rain returning by late week.

Have a safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver