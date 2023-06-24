If you like rainy afternoons with high dew points this weather pattern is for you. After a rainy afternoon and evening, the showers will move out of our region overnight with mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning. Sunday will bring scattered to numerous showers in the afternoon with the occasional rumble of thunder. However, wildfire smoke returns to our region which create haze in our region in the afternoon. Monday has a more of a chance of rain with a marginal risk of a flash flood for some of our region.

Have a good night! -Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver