It’s a beautiful summery October day, with high temperatures soaring nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. Potentially breaking long standing records!

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, even warmer Wednesday in the low to mid 80’s basking under full sunshine!

We’re slowly starting to cool off as we head to the end of the week, and by the end of the weekend temperatures are only in the 50’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley