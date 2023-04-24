We’re off to the races on this Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s alongside cloudy skies and a few showers. Make sure you have the cozy rain jacket or umbrella ready to go today before heading out the door.

Our afternoon will feature the resurgence of scattered showers as cloudy skies and cooler than normal temperatures stick around for yet another day. Temps will manage the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with a light west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Isolated showers persist overnight with lows dropping back to around 40 degrees.

Tuesday will offer up more isolated showers in the morning and scattered showers for the afternoon. There may even be a downpour or crack of thunder involved for the second half of the day as highs manage the middle to upper 50s.