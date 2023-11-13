Good Monday morning, friends! It’s a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens to 20s alongside mostly clear skies and light south winds. Make it the winter jacket, hat, and mittens before leaving the house this morning.

You’ll want to keep bundled up throughout the afternoon and evening as temperatures only rebound into the upper 30s to near 40 with an approaching front from the west. That fizzling cold front will help to kick up a few rain/snow showers through the evening drive home before transitioning to plain old snow showers overnight.

Tuesday morning, a light wintry mix continues before winding down as a couple leftover rain/snow showers by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will start in the 20s to low 30s and then will rise into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Snowfall totals through midweek will average a widespread dusting with as much as 2 inches or a little more in the mid to high slopes of the Adirondacks and central/northern Green Mountains.