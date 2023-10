Tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching into the mid 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy day with showers forming in the evening for our northern regions with those showers lasting into the overnight hours. Temperatures in the low 50’s for the high

Monday: Another day of mostly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking into the mid 50’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver