Today our pattern will switch to a westerly wind as we will have scattered showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the high 50’s to low 60’s for the high.

Overnight will be partly cloudy skies to broken clouds with temperatures in the low 40’s.

For Friday, our winds shift to northwesterly winds, which provides us with a drier pattern than what we will have today. In the afternoon, temperatures will reach in the high 50’s.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver