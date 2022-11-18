A couple of cold fronts will help to keep west-southwesterly breezes in place through Sunday. That means lake effect snow showers will be likely through at least late this weekend with heavy accumulations in portions of the North Country.

This morning, we’re waking up to temperatures in the teens and 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens from time to time. There are also some lake effect snow showers roaming through the North Country that could coat the roadways real quick. Bundle up and drive safe as you get your day underway.

Temperatures this afternoon will land in the middle to upper 30s with scattered snow showers likely; most persistent, heaviest across northern New York. South-southwest winds will hold steady at 5-15 mph this afternoon, too. It will result in a brisk wind chill today so be sure to bundle up.

As for the weekend, additional snow showers are likely through Sunday as passing cold front continues to kick up those lake effect snow bands. Temperatures will likely top out in the lower to middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday with blustery west winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Snowfall totals by the end of the weekend will average 1-2 feet in southern St. Lawrence county where a lake effect snow warning is in effect until Sunday morning. Elsewhere in northern New York, we’re looking at a good 2 to 4+ inches. As for Vermont and New Hampshire, it’s just a dusting to 2 inches with heavier totals across the higher terrain.