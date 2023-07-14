Today, expect scattered showers in the afternoon, especially in Southern Vermont. These storms are not going to be intense or anything like it was yesterday. The rain chances will be decreasing as we get closer to sunset. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s for the high. For Saturday, expect a drier day overall with mostly sunny skies and temperatures peaking in the upper 80s for our region. Our next threat is on Sunday as we see another cold front move through bringing widespread rain with the potential for more flash flooding. Monday will be another day of low rain chances as we will see mostly sunny skies. Tuesday we go back to more rain as yet another cold front goes through bringing numerous showers.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver