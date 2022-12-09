A dome of high pressure to our north will help to lock in some sunshine, colder air, and brisk north winds today. This winter chill will spill over into the weekend with light snow showers possible by late Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures have landed in the teens and 20s this morning with wind chill values dipping into the single digits from time to time. The colder air comes as skies cleared out overnight with brisk north winds and drier weather filling in. Bundle up and grab the sunglasses!

Our afternoon will feature blue skies, lots of sunshine, and cold highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Despite what the thermometer reads, you will want to make sure to accommodate and dress properly for wind chills in the teens and 20s this afternoon. North winds will gust up to 15 to 20 mph.

As for the weekend forecast, Saturday will be the best day of the two unless you’re looking forward to snow. We have sunshine in store for Saturday with highs near 30 degrees. Sunday, temps will rise into the mid 30s with light snow showers becoming possible by the late afternoon and overnight. Minor accumulations of a dusting to as much as 2″ are possible.