Happy “Hump Day”, friends! It’s a muggy and mild start to our midweek forecast with temps in the 60s/70s alongside mostly sunny skies and patchy, dense fog. The fog will linger through mid-morning before being traded off for some smoky, hazy sunshine. With that being said, there’s a moderate air quality concern setting up for the day.

Our afternoon will consist of southerly breezes, sunshine, and the slight chance for a stray storm. Highs will achieve the upper 80s with heat indices pushing the low 90s. Overnight, increasing clouds will help to trap lots of heat close to the ground. Lows will land in the 70s by Thursday morning as showers/downpours roll into the North Country.

Thursday will showcase not just morning showers/downpours but also an afternoon severe weather threat. There’s a slight risk for a few severe storms from central Vermont and points south. The biggest hazards includes damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning but we also can’t rule out an isolated tornado.

Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s with continued high humidity right through Thursday afternoon and the active slate of weather. Thursday will be a good day to remain weather aware from start to finish.