In the wake of our squally weather late yesterday through the overnight, we are turning much colder this morning. Today’s going to be one of those days where you will want to dress for the wind chill. This morning is feeling like the single digits and teens as winds gust out of the northwest up to 30+ mph.

Those blustery conditions carry over into the afternoon with wind chill values bumping up into the teens and mid twenties. Accompany the unseasonably cold air will be partly to mostly sunny skies, but that’s about the only silver lining to today’s forecast.

Friday, a new system gets set to roll in for the afternoon. Increasing clouds in the morning will lead to a brief wintry mix in the mountains and rain showers in the valleys. Eventually, warmer air wins out as rain takes over the forecast for the rest of Friday evening. More periods of rain will be likely Saturday with rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 0.75″; rivers will need to be monitored closely.