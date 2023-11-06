Tonight: Showers with occasional widespread steady rain. Winds are breezy out of the south/southeast at 10-20 mph with gust 30-40 mph especially in the Champlain Valley and along the Route 11 corridor in the North Country.

Tuesday: Temperatures begin to slope off with the passing cold front Tuesday morning, as light to moderate showers continue, but fade during the afternoon and evening. Winds remain breezy as they switch from the south to the northwest.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley