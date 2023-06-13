While it’s a dry start the Wednesday, we have a bit of patchy fog to contend with, especially in the river valleys.

Shower and storms are back in the forecast for the afternoon, the primary threat with these storms rolling through the region will be heavy rain as well as lightning and thunder. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper 70’s. Showers are weakening but lingering overnight and into the first part of Thursday with additional showers bubbling up for Thursday afternoon. High temperatures topping off in the middle and upper 70’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley