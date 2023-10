Tonight: numerous showers across our region, everyone staying under a quarter of an inch with the rain, temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy day with afternoon scattered showers. Temperatures reaching in the mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Starting to clear up, we could see partly cloudy skies as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures in the upper 50’s for the high.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Metoerologist Jason Korver