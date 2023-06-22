Skies are partly to mostly cloudy Friday, with a few scattered showers bubbling up for the afternoon featuring heavy rain and some lightning and thunder.

Temperatures reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s while our dewpoint soar through the day into the middle and upper sticky 60’s…

For both Saturday and Sunday’s forecast we start off the day mostly dry, although I can’t rule out a few sprinkles, but after lunchtime the radar is riddled with showers and storms. With temperatures nearing 80, and the dewpoints remain uncomfortable in the 60’s and lower 70’s.

