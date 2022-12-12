A departing area of low pressure graced us with its snowy presence over the last 24 hours and now roadways are a little messy. Make sure to take it easy for that morning drive and bundle up in the warm winter layers.

This morning, temperatures are in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. You will want to make sure you have the warm winter gear ready as you tackle the morning commute. Speaking of which, take it easy on the roadways especially the side streets and backroads. They will be the most messy this morning.

Our afternoon will be comprised of sunshine, brisk north winds, and crisp wind chills in the teens to low 20s. North winds will average 5-15 mph with actual highs topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s. Overnight, lows will slip back into the single digits and teens alongside clear skies.

Tuesday, partly cloudy to partly sunny skies return along with seasonably cold high temps in the upper 20s to middle 30s. North winds will relax to around 5-10 mph, so wind chill will not be as big of a factor as it will be today. Nevertheless, bundle up and keep cozy.