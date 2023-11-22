Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s a busy morning commute with a wintry mix continuing to comb through the North Country and Upper Valley. Temperatures are hovering at or near freezing so it’s not terribly uncomfortable but just cold enough to support some slick/slippery travel especially in the mid to high slopes. Please take it extra slow and drive safely for your morning commute.

Our afternoon will see the exiting of all precipitation as mostly cloudy skies remain. Accompanying the clouds will be a light southeast to northwest breeze as temperatures top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Road conditions will vastly improve for the afternoon as we continue to dry out and melt away some of the ice/snow/slush.

We’ll start our Thanksgiving Day dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Eventually, we’ll make our way into the low 40s by the afternoon as a cold front drops by with a few late day flurries and rain/snow showers; no accumulation is likely. Overall, Turkey Day will be much quieter than midweek. Enjoy and get your feast on, friends!