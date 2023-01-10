A passing cold front will provide a few leftover snow showers and flurries this morning followed by gradually clearing for the afternoon. Even more sunshine is headed our way through midweek as high pressure builds in for Wednesday.

Wind chills are in the single digits, teens, and low 20s this morning so be sure to bundle up and make it a point to drive safe, too. Roadways are a bit snow covered and slick across the North Country all as a cold front continues to slide through with a few leftover snow showers and flurries.

Our afternoon will be drier, sunnier, and quieter. North winds will average 5-10 mph alongside partly sunny skies. Highs will manage the upper 20s to low 30s with real feel temps in the teens from time to time.

Wednesday, high pressure evolves over New England resulting in an ample amount of sunshine, dry weather, and seasonably cold temperatures near 32 degrees. There may be a few snow showers late Wednesday night, but it also may be a bit too dry as high pressure departs; we’ll monitor the potential for a quick coating closely. Until then, bundle up and keep cozy!