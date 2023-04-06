After a soggy Wednesday, we’re already drying up and clearing out the clouds Thursday morning! Afternoon high temperatures are mild, climbing into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

You’re morning drive should be easy going, but for those traveling in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire should keep an eye out for a few slick spots, leftover from yesterday’s freezing rain.

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, with below average temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. Factor in a breezy northwest wind, and wind chills feel more like the mid to upper 30’s.

We’ve got a beautiful weekend coming our way, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40’s Saturday, 50’s Sunday!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley