We have a lot going on this Monday morning as a warm front is draped over New England with isolated showers/downpours, especially from the Northeast Kingdom into central/northern New Hampshire.

Accompanying the showers/downpours are smoky skies which have resulted in “very unhealthy air quality” in the North Country and Champlain Valley. On top of that, there’s a little bit of fog to go around with temps in the 60s/70s.

The wildfire smoke will vanish by the early afternoon but the warmth and “air you can wear” will stay. Highs will manage the low 80s with a very sticky feel to the air. That heat and humidity will help to fire off isolated downpours and storms this afternoon through sunset, so make sure to remain weather aware. Overnight, fog will develop late with lows near 70 degrees; an uncomfortable night of sleeping weather.

Tuesday will be a near rinse and repeat of today minus the wildfire smoke. Temps will top out near 80 degrees with more widely scattered showers/downpours and thunderstorms for the afternoon. One or two of those storms may turn severe with the primary hazards being localized heavy rain and flash flooding.