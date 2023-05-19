TGIF, friends! It’s a cool start to our day with temperatures in the 30s/40s alongside mostly sunny skies and breezy south winds. South winds may gust upwards of 25 mph through the morning drive.

The afternoon will offer up a few more fair weather clouds and loads of wildfire smoke across the upper levels of the atmosphere. There are no air quality concerns, but the hazy sunshine should make for a great sunset this evening. Highs will manage the upper 60s to low 70s by the time we reach the end of the day. Overnight, increasing clouds will lead to a stray sprinkle closer to the St. Lawrence River Valley. Lows will land in the 50s.

Our weekend forecast will consist of gloomy skies and scattered showers Saturday followed by decreasing clouds and a stray shower chance Sunday. Saturday’s shower activity will likely start to arrive in earnest by the late afternoon/evening with average rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 1″+.

Sunday’s very isolated shower chance will arrive around the same time as Saturday. It’s a trailing trough of low pressure that will produce the additional shower chance, but it’s out to sea by Monday morning. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.