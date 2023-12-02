Tonight: Some freezing rain in the North Country and in Northern Vermont which could create some slick roads for Sunday morning

Sunday: Low pressure system moves in and it brings rain in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations. It will last in the overnight hours where we could see snow in the valleys for a dusting to 2 inches while the peaks of the mountains could see up to 12 inches.

Monday: It will be a rough morning commute as roads will be icy and it will still be snowing in some areas.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver