This storm has certainly brought the region a wallop of snow, with many spots measuring accumulations in feet rather than inches!

As of 7:30 PM were finding a bit of dry air filtering into the system, allowing for a break in the snow in northern zones, but another band of snow rotating in off the coast of Maine has its sight set on the region later tonight filling in the radar once again.

The final flake fall Wednesday afternoon and evening after the mountain peak squeeze out some lingering upslope snow showers through the day. The valley can expect another 2-4″ while mid-slopes and mountain peak cash in on another 4-6″

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley