Snow showers will persist this morning through the afternoon with the heaviest left to fall in southern and eastern Vermont. Nevertheless, roadways will remain messy through the late afternoon with improving conditions this evening and overnight as the snow shuts off. Take it slow and allow for extra time to arrive to your destinations safely.

Our afternoon will feature snow showers winding down from north to south across the North Country and Upper Valley. Leftover slippery stretches will be likely through the evening commute home with additional snowfall amounts on the order of a dusting to 2″ in the valleys and 2-4″+ in the mountains.

The weekend forecast will showcase great weather for any winter recreation of your choice. Snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, snowboarding, sledding, snow angels, you name it! It will be cold with that fresh powder on the ground though as temperatures climb into the upper 20s Saturday and low 30s Sunday. By the end of the weekend, we’ll be monitoring another winter storm headed our way. Stay tuned for updates and remain weather aware.