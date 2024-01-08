Good Monday morning friends. In the wake of our weekend snowstorm, roads are still a bit messy and temperatures are quite cold. We have cooled into the teens to low 20s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and leftover mountain snow showers/flurries. Allow yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destinations safely this morning.

As for the afternoon, temperatures will pop back into the upper 20s to low 30s with improving road conditions and a light northwest breeze. Overnight into Tuesday morning, partly to mostly cloudy skies remain with lows back down in the teens.

Tuesday, a high wind alert is out for much of the area as a new system starts to approach from the southwest. Wind gusts will likely achieve 50 to 60+ mph from time to time especially across the higher terrain with scattered power outages likely.

This next, large disturbance will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday with a variety of precipitation and hazards. Snow will transition over to rain in the valleys Tuesday night through Wednesday, but it’s snow to a wintry mix for many mountain communities (especially above 1,500 feet).

Snowfall totals will vary greatly from the valleys to the mountains. It’s generally a light to moderate snow in the valleys before swapping over to rain. However, it’s a heavier snow that hangs on longer in the mountains. Between the snow melt and moderate rainfall, we’ll have to be on the lookout for minor flooding