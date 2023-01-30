It’s a quiet morning overall, but roadways are a bit messy from our snow shower activity overnight. Make sure to drive safe and take it extra slow, especially on those secondary roads and neighborhood streets. Otherwise, temperatures are hovering in the teens to kick off the new work week.

Our afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, highs in the middle to upper 20s, and light north winds. We’ll also be monitoring an approaching low pressure system from the south. It will likely provide light snow showers north with moderate snowfall farther south. You should expect some slick travel around the evening commute home.

Central and southern Vermont along with southern New Hampshire could cash in on a dusting to as much as 4″ by the time this system exits overnight. There may be as much as 4″+ in the peaks/summits of the southern Greens.

Tuesday, drier and colder weather leak into the North Country and Upper Valley. Partly sunny skies will likely be accompanied by highs in the middle to upper teens tomorrow afternoon. Bundle up!