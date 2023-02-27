Light to moderate snow is rolling into the region tonight, with the flakes beginning for the Champlain Valley past midnight.

We’ll keep flakes through day Tuesday, with a dusting to 2 inches on the way for the Champlain Valley and parts of the Northeast Kingdom… the mid-slopes range between 2-4″ and the mountain peaks cash in on 4-8″

Temperatures Tuesday reach the mid 30’s which will help road conditions, but still anticipate some sloppy spots as snow continue through the evening, wrapping up for most past midnight.

It’s a dry start to Wednesday, with scattered mixed showers rolling in during the afternoon.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley