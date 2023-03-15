Our attention has begun to turn to strong, gusty winds for this morning as snow shower activity continues. Roads are a bit sloppy in the valleys and even snow coated in the mountains so be sure to drive safe. Otherwise, north winds gusting up to 40 mph are resulting in wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies, continued isolated to scattered snow showers, and blustery north winds. Winds will gust up to 40 mph through lunchtime before relaxing a little bit by the evening commute; additional power outages are possible.

Thursday, a new system navigates in from the northwest with rain/snow showers in the valleys and snow showers for the mountains. Additional snowfall totals through the end of the week will average a dusting to 2″ across much of the North Country. The exception will be the northern Green Mountains and into the Northeast Kingdom where 4-8″ of extra snow is likely.