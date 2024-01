Tonight: Lake effect snow for the North Country especially near lake Ontario. scattered snow showers for the other regions. Temperatures in the upper 20’s.

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers continue throughout the day leading to snow squall like showers for the day. Temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s

Monday: Drier day with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver