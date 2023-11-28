Good Tuesday morning friends! A brisk west wind is helping to drive mountain and lake effect snow showers this morning with slippery stretches in the mid to high slopes. Drive safely and bundle up with your warmest winter gear. Temps are in the 20s to low 30s now but that west wind is making it feel more like the teens and 20s.

Our afternoon will feature more widely scattered snow showers, bitter wind chills in the single digits and teens, and even a few breaks of sunshine. Dress for the wind chill today and prepare for a few slick spots through the evening drive home. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens with relaxing winds and drier weather.

Wednesday, cold air and isolated snow showers return. It’s cold air first with highs near freezing, then we move onto isolated snow showers for the late afternoon into the overnight. Snowfall totals will only manage a dusting in the lowest lying valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mid to high slopes. The peaks and summits of the Greens, Adirondacks and Whites may pick up 4 or more inches through late Wednesday.