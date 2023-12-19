Good Tuesday morning friends. We’re waking up to many flood warnings still in place across Vermont and New Hampshire, all as colder air and snow showers make a comeback this morning. Be very mindful of any standing/flowing/lingering water on area roadways and remember to never cross flood waters. Heed high water warnings and detour signs as you make your way across the area today.

Otherwise, temps are in the 30s now but will tumble throughout the day as snow showers work in from west to east. Make sure you’re dressing for the end of the day readings rather than what the mercury is saying this morning.

Our afternoon will feature dissipating/exiting snow showers and flurries with temperatures tanking into the 20s by sunset. However, a brisk northwest breeze will make it feel more like the single digits by the evening drive home.

As far as snowfall totals, it’s 2 to 4 inches in northern New York. A dusting to 2 inches will be likely for the Green and White Mountains.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, temperatures dip into the teens to mid 20s with relaxing winds and clearing skies. Midweek will showcase a mix of sun and clouds and drier weather with highs rebounding into the mid 30s. Later in the afternoon through the overnight, a weak cold front will push through with a wind shift and extra clouds. Ultimately, it will turn colder behind Wednesday’s boundary with below average temperatures for the end of the week.