A boundary nearby will couple with cold enough air to produce snow showers through at least lunchtime today. Thereafter, a warm up is expected to begin Thursday and last through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies, scattered snow showers, and brisk south winds of 5-15 mph. Snow showers may allow for a bit of slipperiness to start the day, but it’s nothing road crews won’t be able to handle.

Snow will exit just after lunchtime with temps rising back into the middle to upper 30s. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to two inches. Once the snow exits, clouds will stick around for the rest of the day with diminishing south winds of 5-10 mph.

Thursday, a warm up begins as a new disturbance develops to our west. We’ll be under the umbrella of a warm front tomorrow which means mostly cloudy skies, south winds, and highs in the lower to middle 40s. Look for that warmth to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as rain showers become likely.