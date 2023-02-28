It’s going to be an odd, active, and altogether wonky week of weather but that has been this winter. Our first storm of the week is continuing to pass by this morning with the worst of the impacts farther south and lesser impacts farther north. Winter weather alerts are in effect until this evening as road conditions could be sloppy from time to time.

Our afternoon will feature some isolated snow showers followed by a few flurries for the evening. Road conditions should be in decent shape as you head home from school and work, but you will want to take it extra easy just in case. Highs will manage the lower to middle 30s.

Overall snowfall totals from this storm will average a dusting to 2″ in the Champlain Valley and Passumpsic River Valley. Elsewhere, it’s a widespread 2-4″ with the mountains receiving 4-8″+. The southern Greens may tally the 12″ mark by the time all is said and done.

Wednesday will offer up a warmup as temps soar into the lower to middle 40s alongside some breaks of morning sunshine. Clouds will increase quickly through lunch time eventually giving way to some rain showers in the valleys and a mountain mix of snow/sleet.