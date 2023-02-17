Temperatures have fallen rapidly over the course of the morning and early afternoon. Still holding on to some warmth just past 3 PM near Keene and Southern New England.

In the mean time we picked up a decent coating of ice this morning.

Light snow continue to fall through the Champlain Valley and into the higher mountain peaks, making for some slick roads especially through the Bolton and Richmond Flats.

This will wrap up later tonight leaving us with start to the weekend!

Have a good weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley