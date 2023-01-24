The morning forecast is a chilly one as a cold front approaches from the northwest with scattered snow showers and a few snow squalls. Temperatures are in the 20s now and will likely rise back into the middle 30s for the afternoon alongside a brisk breeze.

As our cold front makes its official pass through this afternoon, winds will shift from southwest to northwest at 10-20 mph. That funneling in of colder air alongside a few leftover flurries will altogether make for a cold end to the day.

Wednesday, a winter storm watch will take effect by the late afternoon and extend into Thursday afternoon as our next significant system approaches. Heavy snow becomes likely for everyone by the end of the day Wednesday followed by a transition to a wintry mix (sleet/freezing rain) in the valleys by Thursday.

Snowfall totals will average a general 4-6″ in the valleys with 6-12″ for the mountains. Travel will be most dangerous Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.