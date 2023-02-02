Temperatures are tolerable this morning with many of us waking up to readings in the teens with real feel temps in the single digits to lower teens. That cold air is being accompanied by partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather to kick off the day.

Later this afternoon, our breaks of sunshine will fade away as an Arctic cold front approaches from the northwest. Temps will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s with increasing clouds by the late afternoon. Once the front arrives after sunset, scattered snow showers and squalls will become likely with a quick dusting to 2″ possible.

Overnight into Friday, much colder air settles in and wind chill warnings take effect. Real feel temperatures will average -30 to -45 degrees Friday morning through Saturday afternoon as brisk northwest winds kick into high gear. That kind of cold means your exposed skin will experience frost bite within 10 minutes of being outside. Make sure to stay safe during this brief, yet dangerous cold snap.