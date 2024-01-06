Tonight we will have widespread snow across our region, with our southern regions seeing more snow than our northern regions. The snow will be light and fluffy, rather than the wet and heavy snow we experienced earlier this winter. We will see the widespread snow continue into Sunday and last all the way through Sunday night, when we start to taper off.

After this system we will see drier weather with another system bringing more rain than snow on Wednesday.

Have a safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver